Cong ministers in K'taka resign voluntarily to enable cabinet reshuffle

Bengaluru, Jul 8 (PTI) In a last ditch effort to save the 13-month-old Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka, hit by resignations of over a dozen legislators, the Congress Monday said its ministers have resigned voluntarily to enable reshuffle of the cabinet and make way for the disgruntled MLAs.This decision was taken at a breakfast meeting of Congress ministers at Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara's residence here which was attended by CLP leader Siddaramaiah and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal among others.Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy held discussions with Congress leaders after the meeting."For the larger interest of the party, yesterday and today we had detailed discussions with senior leaders and ministers. Today morning we met the ministers. In the prevailing condition, the ministers themselves voluntarily resigned ministership as far as the Congress ministers are concerned," Venugopal said after the meeting.Speaking to reporters, he said, "They have left it to the Congress party to take necessary decision to reshuffle the cabinet, to settle the issues in the present scenario. I sincerely thank the ministers."CLP leader Siddaramaiah too said all Congress ministers have voluntarily resigned and have given "full freedom" to the party to reshuffle the ministry.