Cong misleading people in name of 'garibi hatao': Gadkari

Bikaner, May 4 (PTI) Union minister Nitin Gadkari Saturday accused the Congress of misleading people of the country in the name of 'garibi hatao' or eliminating poverty.He said it was former prime minister Indira Gandhi who gave the slogan and then it was repeatedly promised by former PMs Rajiv Gandhi and Manmohan Singh. Now Congress president Rahul Gandhi is doing the same, Gadkari said."This makes clear that Congress leaders have only worked to mislead people," the Union minister of road transport and highways said at an election rally here.He said if Pakistan does not stop supporting terrorism and terrorists, the Indian government will have to consider stoping river water flowing into the neighbouring nation.