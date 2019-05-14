Cong MLA injured in accident in UP

Rae Bareli (UP), May 14 (PTI) Congress MLA from Rae Bareli, Aditi Singh, was injured as her vehicle overturned in Harchandpur area here on Tuesday afternoon, police said.Aditi Singh was on her way to oversee voting for a no-confidence motion against Zila Panchayat chairman Avdhesh Pratap Singh when the incident took place, they said.The Congress MLA alleged that Avdhesh Pratap Singh's henchmen, armed with iron rods and bricks, attacked her vehicle due to which the driver lost control and it overturned.Avdhesh Pratap Singh is the brother of Dinesh Singh, the BJP's candidate for Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat -- a traditional stronghold of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. PTI CORR SAB SMI DIVDIV