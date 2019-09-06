Cong MLAs 'accuse' MP minister of corruption, latter denies charge

Indore/Bhopal, Sep 5 (PTI) Amid efforts to mitigate the tension among various factions of the ruling Congress in Madhya Pradesh, two party MLAs have reportedly accused state Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Tulsiram Silawat of corruption, which the minister has denied, saying, "It is a matter of our family."However, the two MLAs denied these media reports on Thursday, saying they had never levelled corruption charges against Silawat.According to the media reports, the Congress MLAs -- Ranveer Singh Jatav (representing Gohad in Bhind district) and Kamlesh Jatav (representing Ambah in Morena district) -- had on Wednesday alleged corruption in transfers and other works of the health department.The reports claimed that both the MLAs had alleged that bribe was being demanded through Silawat's son Nitish, who lived in Indore.Asked about these allegations, Silawat told reporters on Thursday, "I do not want to comment. This is a matter of our family.""I have been in politics for 35 years and you (media) know my character," he said.The minister's son also dismissed the allegations of both the Congress MLAs.Talking to PTI, he said, "These allegations are baseless and must have been made due to some misunderstanding. My father has already said that this is a matter of the Congress family. So I do not want to talk on this issue."Meanwhile, both the MLAs denied levelling such allegations against the minister.In a written statement, Kamlesh Jatav clarified that he had never levelled bribery allegations against Silawat and his son."I had only said that health infrastructure-related requests regarding my constituency were not heard by the minister. I had requested to fill the vacant posts of woman doctors and medical staff and cancel the transfer of the ambulance staff, but the same was not heard by the minister. I did not say anything about bribe or money being demanded for any work," the Ambah MLA said.Ranvir Jatav also denied that he had levelled any charge against the minister."I have not made any bribery allegation against Silawat. In such a case, I could have talked to the minister directly. Maybe some party workers have said so to mediapersons, but it was not me," he told PTI over phone.Silawat is considered to be close to senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. Both the MLAs, who reportedly accused Silawat of corruption, also belong to Scindia's camp. PTI HWP ADU MAS RC