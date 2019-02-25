Cong MLAs led by Sidhu target Akali leader Majithia's great-grandfather

Chandigarh, Feb 25 (PTI) Congress MLAs led by Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday targeted SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia's great-grandfather, even as the former minister said he did not need any certificate on his family's credentials.Addressing media in the press gallery of the Punjab Assembly on the last day of the budget session, Congress MLAs, Sidhu, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Kuljeet Singh Nagra attacked Majithia's great-grandfather Sunder Singh Majithia, alleging that he supported British Army officer Reginald Dyer, who had ordered firing on innocent people on April 13, 1919, at the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar.All the MLAs quoted some references from books in order to corroborate the claims.However, reacting to the allegations, Majithia said he did not need any certification from Sidhu on his family's credentials.Majithia alleged they launched personal attacks against him in order to silence his voice in the assembly.He said his great-grandfather had started various institutions and recalled his work for the Sikh community.The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislator alleged that the Congress party, during its two years, had not even kept a single promise and yet is has the audacity to shout that no questions should be asked. PTI CHS VSD KJ