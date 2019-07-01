Cong MLA's resignation authenticates unease in K'taka ruling coalition: Yeddyurappa

Bengaluru, Jul 1 (PTI) Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa Monday said Vijayanagara Congress MLA AnandSingh's resignation authenticates large-scale unease in theruling coalition and the government will collapse under itsown weight, after which his party will explore the constitutional provisions to form the new government.Ruling out the possibility of fresh polls, the former chief minister said those in the BJP were not "sanyasis" (seers), and the future of the government is based on the decision taken by over 20 disgruntled Congress-JD(S) legislators."About the political developments, I am yet to know about the resignation of Anand Singh. The only thing is that his resignation has authenticated me saying that there is large-scale unease in Congress. We are not bothered about the resignations, our first concern is the people and drought," he said."We will keep watching the situation. Anything may happen. If the government collapses, we are not responsible. It will collapse under its own weight," he told reporters. "Only after the collapse of this government we can explore the constitutional provisions to form the new government. There is no question of elections. We are a strong force of 105 members and we have every right to make a claim for forming the government if the present one collapses," he added.Congress MLA Anand Singh Monday announced his resignation, opposing the state government's decision to sell3,667 acres to JSW Steel at Ballari, his home district.He had also demanded that Vijayanagara be made adistrict.Speculations are rife that Singh, who was a minister inthe BJP government, may go back to the saffron party's fold.He joined the Congress ahead of the May 2018 assemblypolls.Though there were speculations earlier about him goingback to the BJP, Singh had denied it and expressed his loyaltyto the Congress and the coalition government.Stating that he has heard about Singh's resignation only through the media, Yeddyurappa in response to a question about more legislators resigning said, "Wait and watch."Ruling out any attempts by the BJP to pull down thegovernment or luring MLAs, he said let us see if legislators resign on their own. A rout in the recent Lok Sabha polls and dissidence within the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka has led to fears of an onslaught by the BJP to destabilise the state government, a claim denied by the saffron party. While the Congress and JD(S) managed to win only one seat each, the BJP in its best ever performance had won 25 out of 27 seats it had contested.An independent candidate supported by the saffron party-Sumalatha Ambareesh- won in Mandya.Responding to a question as to whether he was confident about the collapse of this government with resignation of MLAs, Yeddyurappa said, "I am only aware that over 20 Congress-JD(S) MLAs are disgruntled. I have been saying this for last two months. The future of this government is based on what decision they take."Asked whether the BJP was ready to form the government or will it go for polls, he said, "Are we sanyasis? There is no question about going for fresh elections. If MLAs resign and if we get an opportunity to form the government, we will form the government and give good administration."With Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy recently inductingtwo independents into the ministry in an apparent move to give stability to his 13-month-old wobbly government, the coalition strength in the 224-member assembly stands at 118(Congress-78, JD(S)-37, BSP-1 and Independents-2), besides the Speaker. The BJP has 105 MLAs. PTI KSU SS SRY