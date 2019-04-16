Cong MP Shamsher Dullo's wife joins AAP, named as candidate from Fatehgarh

Chandigarh, Apr 16 (PTI) Former Congress MLA Harbans Kaur Dullo, wife of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Shamsher Singh Dullo, joined the AAP Tuesday and was announced the party candidate from the Fatehgarh Sahib seat.She joined the Aam Aadmi Party in Jalandhar in presence of party MLA Aman Arora and other senior leaders.AAP had earlier fielded Baljinder Singh Chaundha from the Fatehgarh Sahib seat. Arora said Chaundha had himself told the party that Harbans Kaur Dullo was a better candidate than him and he would support her candidature from the seat.Harbans Kaur Dullo, 65, was the chief parliamentary secretary in the Amarinder Singh-led government in 2002-07.She said her supporters persuaded her to join the AAP. PTI CHS VSD DPB