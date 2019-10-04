Cong names 18 more candidates for Maha polls

(Eds: updating) New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday named 18 more candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, fielding its Kisan cell chairman Nana Patole from the Sakoli constituency.With this, the Congress has so far announced 141 nominees for the elections to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.Among the new names released by the party is Sushil Amrutrao Rane from Kankavli after its MLA from there Nitesh Rane joined the BJP.The Congress also replaced two of its candidates. Elections in Maharashtra will be held on October 21 and results will be out on October 24.The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party are contesting the election together under a pre-poll alliance. PTI SKC KR IJT