Cong names Avasarbhai Kanjibhai Nakiya as candidate for Gujarat Assembly seat bypoll

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday named Avasarbhai Kanjibhai Nakiya as its candidate for the Jasdan Assembly byelection in Gujarat scheduled for December 20.Congress president Rahul Gandhi has approved the candidature of Nakiya as party candidate for the ensuing bypoll to the Legislative Assembly of Gujarat, the party said in a statement.Kunvarji Bavaliya on Friday had filed his nomination for the Jasdan Assembly byelection.The bypoll was necessitated after Bavaliya, who won from Jasdan on a Congress ticket in last year's assembly polls, resigned as MLA on July 2 this year.On the same day, he was inducted as a cabinet minister in the BJP government led by Vijay Rupani.The notification for the byelection was issued on November 26 by the Election Commission.While polling in Gujarat will be held on December 20, votes will be counted on December 23. PTI ASK KJ