Cong names Bixel Kongadi as candidate for J'hand Assembly seat bypoll

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday named Bixel Kongadi as its candidate for the Kolebira Assembly byelection in Jharkhand scheduled for December 20.Congress president Rahul Gandhi has approved the candidature of Kongadi as the Congress candidate for the ensuing byelection to the Legislative Assembly of Jharkhand from Kolebira-ST constituency, a party statement said.Voting for the bypoll would take place on December 20, while counting of votes will take place on December 23.The seat had fallen vacant after sitting MLA Enosh Ekka was found guilty of murder and convicted by a Simdega court in July. The Jharkhand party MLA had subsequently lost the membership of the House. PTI ASK KJ