Cong names Ganeswar Behera as manifesto committee head for Odisha polls

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Congress on Thursday named Ganeswar Behera as the head of the party's manifesto committee for Odisha Assembly polls next year, replacing Srikant Jena.Congress president Rahul Gandhi named a 10-member manifesto committee for the polls, a party statement said.The tenure of the 147-member Odisha Assembly ends on June 11, 2019 and elections are due before that. PTI ASK SOMSOM