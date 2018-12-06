scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Cong names Ganeswar Behera as manifesto committee head for Odisha polls

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Congress on Thursday named Ganeswar Behera as the head of the party's manifesto committee for Odisha Assembly polls next year, replacing Srikant Jena.Congress president Rahul Gandhi named a 10-member manifesto committee for the polls, a party statement said.The tenure of the 147-member Odisha Assembly ends on June 11, 2019 and elections are due before that. PTI ASK SOMSOM

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos