Cong names Pranab's daughter, Meira Kumar's son national spokespersons

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The Congress on Monday appointed former president Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee and and ex-Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar's son Anshul Kumar as national spokespersons.Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved their appointment, party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a statement.Sharmishtha, the Delhi Mahila Congress chief, took to Twitter to thank Gandhi and Surjewala for the appointment. PTI ASK ASK TIRTIR