Cong-NC-PDP alliance in Jammu due to frustration: BJP

Jammu, Mar 24 (PTI) The BJP Sunday said the Congress, National Conference and People's Democratic Party formed an alliance in Jammu division under "frustration" as they had no issues to face the public. "The so called strategic alliance of the Congress, NC and PDP on the two Lok Sabha seats of Udhampur and Jammu is a step taken out of frustration due to (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi phobia as they have no issues to face the public," senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta said. The Congress and the NC had announced a pre-poll alliance on Wednesday with the Congress fielding candidates from two seats of Jammu division and extending support to the candidature of NC president Farooq Abdullah, who is seeking re-election from Srinagar, while going for a "friendly contest" in rest of the three seats of Anantnag, Baramulla and Ladakh. The PDP, on the other hand, decided unilaterally not to field any candidate from Jammu and Udhampur constituencies to ensure that the "secular votes are not divided".Gupta said the the three parties have gone to "such a low level of politics that they are repeatedly questioning the air strike by the Indian Air Force on a JeM training centre in Pakistan". "Every citizen of the state is aware of the real face of these parties," he said cautioning people against the "false propaganda". Gupta, who addressed a series of gatherings in various parts of Jammu in support of party candidate Jugal Kishore who is seeking re-election from Jammu Lok Sabha seat, said the BJP has proved itself as a party of masses at every front and ensured overall development of all the three regions of the state. Welcoming several youths into the party fold, he said doors of the party are open for those who want to join the party to take the country to new heights of development. "The BJP will welcome them whole-heartedly. The party is not a place for fulfilling personal ambitions. For us, politics is a medium of social service," he said.