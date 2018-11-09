Cong nominations for sale, alleges BJP

Jaipur, Nov 9 (PTI) Harping on a social media allegation that Congress tickets for the assembly elections are on sale, the Rajasthan BJP has charged that corruption is in the blood of the rival party. A social media post recently featured a purported poster pasted on a bathroom wall at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in New Delhi, saying the Congress nomination for the Phalodi seat is for sale at Rs 3.5 crore. Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot trashed the allegation, saying there is no discrimination in the nomination of candidates for the December 7 elections. He termed the poster a conspiracy against the party. The Rajasthan BJP responded on Facebook with #TicketSellerCongress. Corruption is in the blood of the Congress and they do not let go of any opportunity. If the price of one seat is Rs 3.5 crore, what would be the price of 200 assembly seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party posted in Hindi. The anti-Congress poster had carried a picture of Kumari Selja, who heads the partys election screening committee. The BJP also reminded Congress national general secretary Ashok Gehlot of a prediction he recently made. Does anyone know beforehand who will become 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', Gehlot had said, referring to the popular tv show, when asked about the Congress chief ministerial candidate. Ashok Gehlots prediction is coming true. The election in Rajasthan is a game for the Congress to become crorepati and the first winner in the game is Kumari Selja, the BJP said. PTI AG ASH