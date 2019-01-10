Cong not putting pressure on Kumaraswamy: H K Patil

Bengaluru, Jan 10 (PTI) Downplaying reported comments of Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy about working under pressure and alleged interference from coalition partner Congress, the party's state campaign committee chief H K Patil Thursday said any issue could be discussed with the party leadership and solved. Reiterating his party's stand that both alliance partners -- the Congress and the JD(S) -- would face Lok Sabha polls together, the senior Congress leader said they would even go in for joint campaigning wherever necessary. "I have seen media reports about Kumaraswamy's comments, but want to say that elected members may be putting pressure on the chief minister about development and constituency-related works. He should not feel that we are putting pressure (on him)," Patil said in response to a question. Speaking to reporters here, he said, "If there are any such minor issues, he can discuss them with our leaders and solve them. Those issues can be solved, it is not a big issue." When it was pointed out that Kumaraswamy had not given any indication about development or constituency-related work pressure from Congress MLAs, Patil said, "There can be no other pressure on the chief minister from our party other than on these matters." He declined to elaborate further, saying that media reports are not direct statements from the chief minister. According to reports, Kumaraswamy told party legislators at a recent meeting that he was working under pressure. He had reportedly told them that he was functioning like a clerk and accused the Congress of interference. Responding to reports that the coalition would face trouble after Makara Sankranti and questions were being raised about its longevity, Patil said, "Since the last seven months you in the media are speculating about differences in the coalition and its longevity. There may be celestial changes,but our MLAs won't change." Stating that the performance of the coalition government would benefit the party in the Lok Sabha polls, he said both parties will contest together. "The campaign during the Lok Sabha polls will include the work and achievements of the Congress party and also the coalition government. Wherever necessary, we will campaign jointly...we have already done this during the bypolls for three Lok Sabha and two assembly seats," he said. Ruling out any difference between the coalition partners on the seat-sharing issue, Patil said that JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda has shown flexibility in his party's demand for 12 out of 28 seats for parliamentary polls. "On seat-sharing we will discuss and take a decision that will be just and satisfactory for both parties," he said. Patil, a ministerial aspirant till recently, was compensated with the campaign committee chief's post by the Congress during the cabinet rejig on December 22. Ruling out any dissatisfaction about not being given the minister post, Patil said, "There are 34 ministerial posts, but there is only one campaign committee chief post. I feel it is more important as one can serve the party. I opted for it." PTI KSU RA APR SMNSMN