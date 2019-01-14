Cong opposing 'The Accidental Prime Minister' due to insecurity: U'khand BJP

Dehradun, Jan 14 (PTI) "The Accidental Prime Minister" faced opposition from the Congress as the party was afraid that the film might "expose the reality of the Gandhi family", Uttarakhand BJP president Ajay Bhatt said Monday."It is a fact-based film," Bhatt told reporters here after watching the film along with a host of party colleagues at a multiplex here.The movie, which stars Anupam Kher as former prime minister Manmohan Singh, faced opposition from the Congress which termed it a propaganda film. It released Friday and is based on a book of the same name by Singh's then media advisor Sanjaya Baru. "The Congress is opposing the film as it fears that it would bring the reality of the Gandhi family before people," Bhatt said.He said the film shows "one family's absolute dominance in the party and how it makes everyone in the organisation dance to its tune"."It shows how the family insults party leaders who refuse to toe the line," he said.Other party leaders who watched the film along with Bhatt included Pradesh BJP general secretary Naresh Bansal, Pradesh BJP media chief Devendra Bhasin and Dehradun mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama. PTI ALM DPB