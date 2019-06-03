scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Cong pays tributes to Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) The Congress paid tributes on Monday to former Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary, with party chief Rahul Gandhi saying the memory of the veteran leader could never fade away."Remembering Kalaignar Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary. A true leader of the glorious Tamil people, whose memory will never fade away," Gandhi said in a tweet.The Congress party described Karunanidhi as a stalwart of the Dravidian movement."M Karunanidhi was a prolific writer who went on to become the longest serving Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. He was a stalwart of the Dravidian movement and a true representative of the Tamil people. We remember his contributions on his birth anniversary," the party said on its official Twitter handle. PTI SKC RC

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos