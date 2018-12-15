Cong playing into hands of enemy nations to scuttle Rafale jet deal: J&K BJP

Jammu, Dec 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Saturday accused the Congress of playing into the hands of enemies of the country, like Pakistan and China, to force cancellation of Rafale jet deal.His comments came a day after the Supreme Court dismissed the petitions seeking a direction to the CBI to register an FIR for alleged irregularities in the multi-billion dollar deal between between India and France for procurement of 36 Rafale jets. The court said there was no occasion to "really doubt the decision making process" warranting setting aside of the contract.Unfazed by the apex court verdict, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday maintained that corruption had taken place in the contract and asserted it will be proved by his party."Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook the Rafale deal to strengthen the defence of the country and make its Air Force powerful but Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his party leaders are out to force cancellation of this important agreement," Raina told reporters on the sidelines of a function in Reasi district."The Congress is playing with the security of the nation. Enemies of the nation like Pakistan and China are strengthening their defence by procuring arms and ammunition but when Modi entered into a deal with France for Rafale to give a befitting response to the neighbouring countries, the Congress tried to create obstacles to scuttle the deal," he said.He alleged that Gandhi and his party's leaders were conspiring with the enemy nations, which do not want India to be strong.The "hullabaloo" of the Congress "is at the behest of Pakistan and China. They are dancing at the tune of the enemies of the country," he said.The state BJP president visited Pouni block of the mountainous Reasi district to welcome over a dozen newly elected panches and sarpanches in the party fold.Raina exuded confidence about the BJP's victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the state assembly polls."The BJP will win the upcoming parliamentary and assembly elections hands down. We will form the next government on our own, given the success of our candidates in the recently held urban local bodies and panchayat elections," he said."We are sure of a win to form a government with our own chief minister in the state," he added.The Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly was dissolved by Governor Satya Pal Malik on November 21. The Election Commission has to hold fresh assembly polls in the state within six months, by May 21.Raina said the performance of the prime minister and his slogan of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' (together with all, development for all) has transformed the situation on the ground in Jammu and Kashmir and especially in the Valley. PTI TAS DIVDIV