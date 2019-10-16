Cong practises vote bank politics, can't take stand on nationalism: Shah

Tigaon (Haryana), Oct 16 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday attacked the Congress over Article 370 and accused it of not taking a stand on nationalism because of vote bank politics. Addressing a poll rally at Tigaon near Faridabad, Shah said it was only the Narendra Modi government which abrogated the special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, making the region an integral part of the country. The BJP president said several prime ministers before Modi did not dare to take a decision on nullification of Article 370. He said while the BJP and several other parties supported its abrogation, the Congress opposed it. He accused the Congress of not taking a stand on the issue of nationalism because of vote bank politics. Shah asked the Congress to clear its stand on Article 370. They will not speak because they like power and the vote bank, alleged Shah. Because of Article 370, Pakistan used to mislead the youth of Kashmir and give them arms. From 1990 till now, over 40,000 people became victims of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, he said. The BJP leader accused the previous Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led government of indulging in shady land deals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has brought up Article 370 during his recent election rallies in Haryana and Maharashtra. Assembly elections will be held in the two states on October 21. PTI CHS SUN VSD ASHASH