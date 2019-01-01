Cong prez to visit Amethi on Jan 4, 5

Amethi, Jan 1 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi is to be on a two-day tour of his parliamentary constituency Amethi from Friday this week, a party official said Tuesday.District Congress president Yogendra Mishra said, "Amethi MP Rahul Gandhi will land in Lucknow on January 4 andhead to Amethi to visit some of the villages there. He will havea night stay at Munshiganj guest house."He added that Gandhi will meet his constituency people at the guest house on January 5 and later participate in the swearing-in ceremony of Musafirkhana Adhivakta Sangh.The Congress president will then visit some nearby places there before leaving for Delhi. PTI CORR NAV RAXRAX