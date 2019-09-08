Cong protest against hike in power tariffs a drama: UP minister

Mathura , Sep 8 (PTI) UP Minister for Power Shrikant Sharma termed the Congress protest against the hike in electricity tariffs in the state a "drama", asking the party to introspect. "The lantern demonstration of the Congress on Saturday was a drama since the party that ruled the country for the maximum period had never taken the power problem seriously," Sharma tweeted on Saturday evening. To overcome the financial crunch the companies were facing, the state government was left with no option but to go for the power tariff hike by 11.50 per cent, he said, adding that 4.5 per cent regulatory surcharge was withdrawn. The minister claimed the 40 per cent increase in the power supply had benefitted people. Sharma claimed that the power supply situation during the rule of the SP, BSP and the Congress was in "doldrums" due "rampant corruption and irregularities". He further added that nearly 11 million new connections had taken electricity to those who were "deprived of the facility by the Congress". "It is strange that instead of going for introspection for its guilt and appreciating the present government for providing relief to such a large section of the state, it has chosen lantern demonstrations," Sharma tweeted. PTI CORR RDKRDK