Cong protests 'insult' to Mahatma Gandhi on death anniversary

Jaipur, Feb 4 (PTI) The Congress on Monday held a demonstration here against the alleged insult to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. In a purported video circulated on social media, alleged members of right-wing All India Hindu Mahasabha were seen enacting Gandhi's assassination by firing at his effigy before setting it ablaze on Wednesday. Ministers BD Kalla, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Harish Chaudhary, Udailal Anjana, Saleh Mohammad, Ramesh Meena and other leaders participated in the dharna held under the banner of the AICC at the Gandhi circle here. "Some anti-social elements had insulted Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary which is not acceptable. The Congress has held similar dharnas across the country and expressed sentiments against the fascist forces," PCC vice president Archana Sharma said. Thirteen people, including the right-wing group's national general secretary Puja Shakun Pandey, who was seen firing at the effigy in the video, were booked in connection with the incident. Five suspects were also arrested. PTI SDA CKCK