Cong pushed Hindi-speaking states into BIMARU category: Adityanath

Jaipur, Dec 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday accused the Congress of pushing seven Hindi-speaking states into the "BIMARU category".BIMARU is an abbreviation for Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and coined in the early 1980s, reportedly to convey the dismal state of these states.At an election rally in Rajasthan, Adityanath said the Congress ruled major Hindi-speaking states including Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand for maximum duration and alleged that its "mis-governance" pushed them into the "BIMARU category".Yogi, a star campaigner of the BJP, addressed rallies in Anta, Baran, Ramganj Mandi, Masuda and Jamdoli on Saturday.He alleged that the Congress did not focus on development and governance and worked to create a divide in the society."Congress divided the country for its greed, for power. Later, the party divided the country on the basis of caste, region and language," he alleged.He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not have had to open bank accounts of 32 crore people had the Congress worked to ensure their participation in the banking system.He said the BJP government at the Centre is working to provide home to every poor in the country by 2022. PTI AG ABHABH