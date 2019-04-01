Cong questions assets info in Shah's poll affidavit, demands action against him

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) The Congress on Monday accused BJP President Amit Shah of providing "false information" related to his property in the affidavit filed by him for Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat and demanded that the Election Commission direct the Returning Officer to initiate action against him.Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari alleged that Shah in his affidavit has "undervalued" his assets which is "very serious" as it is against the provisions of the Representation of the People Act.Referring to a plot in Gandhinagar, the Congress leader claimed that as per the government guidelines the market value of the plot comes to Rs 66.5 lakh, but Shah had declared its value at Rs 25 lakh.There was no immediate reaction available from the BJP or Shah's office on the charges."We would like the Election Commission to take cognizance of this matter and direct the Returning Officer of Gandhinagar to take appropriate action under the law."Because this is no ordinary candidate, this is the president of the BJP and an alleged false declaration on an affidavit is a serious issue," he told reporters.Tewari alleged that when there is a laid down process, by which a clear market value of the property can be declared, the president of BJP for some reason has decided to declare only less than half its market value.He also claimed that Shah's assets have seen a jump of 300 per cent from 2012 to 2019, growing from Rs 11.79 crore to Rs 38.81 crore."At least, for some, 'achche din' have come, even if they have not come for 125 crore Indians," he said referring to the BJP's poll slogan for 2014 elections.He said that Section 125-A of Representation of the People Act clearly says that " a candidate who fails to provide full information or provides false information or conceals any information, will be punishable with fine and/or imprisonment". "The gravity of the situation lies in the fact that when there is a mechanism in place to ascertain the approximate current market value, the president of BJP has chosen to given it a pass and has deliberately and allegedly made an under-declaration," he said. PTI SKC RT