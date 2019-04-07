Cong questions EC approval of extension to Himachal official

Shimla, Apr 7 (PTI) Congress leader Mukesh Agnihotri on Sunday questioned the extension provided by the Election Commission to a Himachal Pradesh official at a time the model code of conduct is in place. In a statement, the leader of Opposition in the Assembly expressed concern over the approval given by the commission to the chief engineer of the state public works department despite prior complaint by the Congress. Agnihotri blamed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for allegedly adopting double standards on extensions. The BJP used to oppose extensions during the Virbhadra Singh-led previous Congress government, raising the issue of "retired and tired", but now it is adopting the same policy after coming to power, Agnihotri said. The Congress leader also wondered why Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was favouring officers belonging to the latter's home district of Mandi. A number of engineers have also submitted a memorandum to the chief secretary against the extension to the chief engineer, Agnihotri said. The Congress is mulling alternative steps against the extension, he said, adding that such measures raised questions on the conduct of free and fair elections. PTI DJIHMB