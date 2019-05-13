Cong raises concern over handling of EVMs after voting in North East Delhi seat

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) The Congress has expressed concern over the way electronic voting machines (EVMs) were transported to strongroom in Nand Nagari in the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency after voting on Sunday evening. The party alleged that vehicles carrying EVMs were off-loaded on the road around 200 metres away from the strongroom. "I was shocked the way the EVMs were carried to the strongroom. There was no system and thousands of EVMs were off-loaded in the middle of the road which raised question over their safety," said Latika Dikshit, the election agent and daughter of Congress's East Delhi candidate Sheila Dikshit. Delhi Congress's media committee member Parvez said the party had complained to the office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi, but no action has taken so far. "We will lodge a formal complaint on Tuesday," he said. Dikshit is up against Delhi BJP president and sitting MP Manoj Tiwari and AAP's Dilip Pandey in a triangular contest in the North East parliamentary constituency. Voting for seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi ended on 7 PM on Sunday. Delhi recorded a voting percentage of 60.34 per cent, five percentage points less than the 2014 Lok Sabha poll. The voting percentage in North East Delhi was highest among all the seven seats, at 63.4 per cent. PTI VIT SMN