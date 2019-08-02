Cong raises illegal-mining issue in Haryana assembly; minister refutes

Chandigarh, Aug 2 (PTI) The Congress on Friday raised the issue of alleged illegal mining in a Haryana district, a charge denied by the ruling BJP that said no such activity was found in the area. During the Question Hour on the opening day of the monsoon session of the Assembly, Congress legislative party leader Kiran Choudhry sought to know from Mines and Geology Minister O P Dhankar what action the government had initiated regarding the issue. Choudhry asked whether illegal and unregulated sand mining or stone crushing was being operated in Charkhi Dadri district regularly with the "connivance" of the district officers/officials. The Tosham MLA sought details about the action taken by the government on the report submitted by a panel set up by the National Green Tribunal -- which consisted of representatives from the Ministry of Environment and Forests and Climate Change, the Central Pollution Control Board and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board. Replying to the question, Dhankar informed the House that NGT panel inspected the mines and stone crushers at Jhojhu Kalan village and nearby areas on March 19, and found no case of illegal mining in the area. "There was no illegal crusher operating in the area also," he said. Out of the 36 stone crushers inspected by the committee, 31 had valid consent to operate and five crushers had consent to establish permissions, the minister said. "However, the committee observed lack of effective air pollution control measures in 31 of the stone crushers," he said. On the basis of this observation, 19 stone crushers in the village and also in Ramalwas, have been sealed, Dhankar said in his reply. Choudhry remained dissatisfied and alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was showing a lackadaisical approach. "This is a serious issue of which NGT has taken cognizance of. The government must inform the House what action has been initiated," she said. The Congress leader alleged that illegal mining was going on in other parts of the state as well. PTI SUN VSDHMB