Cong releases 2nd list for Rajasthan, Manvendra to take on Vasundhra Raje

(Eds: Combining related stories) New Delhi/Jaipur, Nov 17 (PTI) The Congress Saturday fielded former BJP leader Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra Singh against Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, who dismissed him as someone picked by the opposition party as it could not find anyone else to challenge her in Jhalrapatan constituency. Manvendra Singh is among the 32 candidates declared by the Congress in its second list, released in New Delhi, for the December 7 assembly polls in Rajasthan. The former BJP MLA from Barmers Sheo constituency quit the saffron party in September, to join the Congress. "The Congress could not find any candidate (for Jhalrapatan), Raje said after filing her own nomination papers. Manvendra Singh had to be given a ticket from somewhere, so the Congress sent him to contest from Jhalrapatan, she said. Rajasthan BJP president Madan Lal Saini also played down Singhs chances in the Raje stronghold. "There will be no impact on the results and the chief minister will retain the seat," he told PTI. The Jhalrapatan seat has been represented by Bharatiya Janata Partys Raje since 2003. Jaswant Singh was denied the ticket by the party in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, following which he contested as an independent and lost. While announcing his resignation from the BJP, Manvendra Singh had harped on how the party treated his father. Earlier, on Thursday night, the Congress had released a list of 152 candidates. The ruling BJP also released its third list of eight candidates on Saturday, dropping six sitting MLAs. The party has so far declared 170 out of total 200 candidates. Senior Congress leaders, including Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot and CP Joshi, are contesting the state election. In Saturdays second list, the Congress has retained a sitting MLA and dropped one. Deeg Kumher MLA Vishwendra Singh gets the party ticket again while Rajakhedra MLA Pradhyuman Singh does not figure in it. Eight other Congress candidates in the second list lost the 2013 assembly elections. The two women in it are the wives of candidates who were defeated in 2013. PCC vice president Archana Sharma has been fielded from Malvia Nagar against Kalicharan Saraf, health minister in the states BJP government. Former state minister Gurmeet Singh Kunner will contest in Karanpur against BJP candidate and minister Surendra Pal Singh TT. Kunner was the minister for water resources in the Ashok Gehlot government. Meanwhile, a BJP legislator and a Congress leader resigned Saturday from their parties after they were denied tickets. Tarun Rai Kaga quit after the BJP did not renominate him for Barmer's Chohtan constituency In Jaipur, former Congress MLA Babulal Nagar, who was the food and civil supplies minister in the Ashok Gehlot government, resigned from the party. "I have worked hard for the party but a conspiracy was hatched against me and I was not given the ticket from Dudu seat, he said. PTI SKC SDA PTI COR ASHASH