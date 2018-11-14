Cong releases 2nd list of candidates for Telangana polls

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The Congress Wednesday released its second list of 10 candidates for Telangana assembly elections. The party had released a list of 65 candidates on Monday night. According to it, state party chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy would contest from the Huzurnagar constituency. Elections to the Telangana assembly will be held on December 7, and the last date for filing of nominations is November 19. The Congress is seeking to upstage K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the southern state. The Congress is seeking to have an electoral understanding with Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which walked out of the ruling NDA earlier this year after the Centre denied special status to Andhra Pradesh. PTI SKC GVSGVS