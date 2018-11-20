Cong releases "charge sheet" against BJP govt in MP

Bhopal, Nov 20 (PTI) The Congress Tuesday accused the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh of failing to address the grievances of the farmers and released what it called a "charge sheet" listing the alleged irregularities under the rule of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. BJP national vice president Prabhat Jha dismissed the Congress' allegations, claiming it was an attempt to grab headlines and mislead the people. Speaking to reporters here, AICC media and communication chief Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged farmers from 24 villages of the chief minister's home district, Sehore, have petitioned the president seeking permission for euthanasia. He claimed four farmers committed suicide in the state everyday due to farm distress. Surjewala released a "charge sheet" against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. He said all the major wrongs of the 15-year-long BJP rule in the state were listed in the "charge sheet", which included poor health services, incidents of rape, firing at farmers, Vyapam scam, alleged theft of children's scholarship, kidnapping of girls, human trafficking and "mafia raj". Surjewala alleged the MP government was announcing "false figures" on growth, agricultural produce and irrigation potential among others. He further charged the state government with large scale irregularities in the implementation of Bhavantar Yojana (a mechanism to give model price to farmers for produce) and crop insurance scheme among others. PTI MAS ADU LAL BNM INDIND