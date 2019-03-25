Cong replaces Rashid Alvi from Amroha, names Sachin Choudhary in his place

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) The Congress on Monday announced that Sachin Choudhary will be the party's candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha parliamentary constituency in place of Rashid Alvi. The Congress on Saturday night had announced Alvi's candidature from Amroha in its eighth list.A former spokesperson of the Congress, Alvi has been a member of the Lok Sabha from Amroha (1999-2004) and a two-term Rajya Sabha MP from Andhra Pradesh. Sources said Alvi was reluctant to contest from Amroha from where the Bahujan Samaj Party has named Danish Ali, Janata Dal Secular's ex-general secretary, as its candidate. PTI ASK SKC RCJ