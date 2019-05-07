Cong 'report card' on Kejriwal government alleges failure on governance front

New Delhi, May 7(PTI) The Congress Tuesday brought out a "report card" of the AAP government in the national capital, with the party's Delhi unit president Sheila Dikshit blaming the dispensation of "failure" on all fronts and taking credit for works done earlier by her party.The "report card" alleged that the Delhi government had failed on various fronts, including education, health, public transport, electricity supply and welfare schemes for poor, among others."The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi has been a total failure in delivering on its promises. It has taken credit for the works done by the Congress government during its 15-year rule in Delhi," Dikshit said.Sheila Dikshit was the chief minister of Delhi for three terms from 1998 to 2013.No reaction of the AAP was immediately available in this connection.Dikshit's former cabinet colleague and working president of the Delhi Congress Haroon Yusuf charged that in the last four years, the AAP government had built only nine schools despite the availability of 52 plots of land for the purpose.The AAP government has not lived up to its promise of setting up 1,000 Mohalla Clinics and it has so far come up with only 183 of them, that too by shutting down 111 dispensaries which were already functioning, former Delhi minister Subhash Chopra said.The ruling AAP takes credit for revamping the education and health sectors in Delhi and has been critical of the Sheila Dikshit regime on a host of issues, including governance and development. PTI VIT IJT