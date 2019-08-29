Cong revokes suspension of former Maharashtra minister Satish Chaturvedi

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The Congress announced on Thursday that it has revoked the suspension of Maharashtra's former minister Satish Chaturvedi from the party ahead of the assembly election in the state."Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the recommendation of the AICC disciplinary action committee for revoking the expulsion of Satish Chaturvedi, Maharashtra's ex-minister from the party with immediate effect," an official statement from party's general secretary K C Venugopal said.The Maharashtra unit of Congress had last year expelled Chaturvedi from the party for "promoting" rebel candidates during the 2017 Nagpur Municipal Corporation elections. The Maharashtra Assembly election is slated to be held later this year. PTI SKC KJ