Cong says no fighting between its Ktaka MLAs even as state unit suspends legislator Ganesh

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) The Congress on Monday said its Karnataka MLA Anand Singh was injured after he suffered a fall and there was no fighting between its lawmakers "as alleged by the BJP", even as its state unit suspended legislator J N Ganesh, who has been accused of assaulting Singh.Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi played down the alleged incident involving Anand Singh and Ganesh and accused the BJP of spreading such news about fighting between MLAs of the ruling party.The party appeared to be in a damage control mode after the row involving Ganesh who was slapped with a case of attempt to murder for allegedly hitting Anand Singh during a brawl at a private resort here on Saturday night."There is no fighting. I think the BJP stands exposed. The official version which we have heard it, somebody suffered a fall," Singhvi told reporters.Asked about the alleged violence that took place, he said, "This is your version, I dont know about it."Earlier, the Pradesh Congress said in a release in Bengaluru that KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao has ordered suspension of MLA J N Ganesh with immediate effect, pending inquiry.In order to conduct detailed inquiry about the incident, a special inquiry committee committee had been constituted under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, it said. It also includes Ministers K J George and Krishna Byre Gowda, the release said, adding that the committee had been asked to submit the report at the earliest. Hitting out the BJP, Singhvi alleged that the BJP was trying to bribe Congress MLAs in Karnataka. "It is openly trying to lure MLAs. We have heard of it in Tamil Nadu, we have heard of it in Karnataka, we have heard of it in Karnataka earlier, we have heard of it in Gujarat, we have direct evidence virtually," he said. A day after the incident came to light, the case was registered on a complaint by Singh, who has been hospitalised after the alleged brawl at Eagleton Resorts where the Congress MLAs were sequestered to shield them from BJP's alleged poaching bid. According to the FIR, besides attempt to murder, Ganesh, who was one of the MLAs reportedly under the BJP lens for desertion, has been charged with causing grievous injuries and giving threats. Singh alleged that on Saturday night Ganesh waylaid him when he was on way to his room after dinner. According to the FIR, Singh said in his complaint that Ganesh was upset with him for not helping him financially during the assembly elections in May. The argument had broken out after Ganesh alleged that Singh's nephew Sandeep had threatened him that he would finish him off politically. Hurling invectives, Ganesh then allegedly assaulted him with a stick and a pot. PTI SKC RT