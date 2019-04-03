Cong seeks EC action against NaMo TV, says it disturbs level-playing field in election

/RNew Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) The Congress Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of mocking and trampling upon democratic norms by "brazenly" running 'NaMo TV' and asked the Election Commission to put a stop to this "misuse" of the media that seeks to disturb the level-playing field during elections.The channel, also called 'Content TV', carries the picture of Prime Minister Modi as its logo. Launched ahead of Lok Sabha polls beginning April 11, it is available on various DTH and cable TV platforms."The prime minister is trampling upon democratic norms by brazenly and blatantly running 'NaMo TV'. Isn't he mocking the Constitution?" Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked.He said 'NaMo TV' is an affront to the rule of law, and Modi and the BJP are mocking the powers of superintendence of the Election Commission under Article 324 of the Constitution. "I think it is time the EC showed its powers of superintendence and control to check this brazen misuse of the media like the 'NaMo TV', so that there is a level-playing field in the election, not only the credibility of the EC but the entire majesty of democratic process is at stake today," he told reporters. Surjewala said the Congress has already complained formally to the Election Commission and the poll body must take action on it soon to maintain its credibility and restore people's faith in the conduct of free and fair elections. PTI SKC GVS