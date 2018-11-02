Cong seeks Guv's intervention to curb rising crimes in UP

Lucknow Nov 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Raj Babbar Friday wrote to Governor Ram Naik urging him to play an active role in helping the government effectively control law and order in the state.In a letter to the Governor, Babbar alleged that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had been ineffective in fighting crime and that incidents of loot, murder and rape were on the rise."The people of Uttar Pradesh are feeling insecure in the prevailing atmosphere," the Congress chief said in the letter."It is an irony that despite Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holding the home department portfolio, he is unable to check incidents from taking place," he added.Babbar said those who have the responsibility to ensure a fear-free and crime-free atmosphere in the state have been proven ineffective.The administration is merely watching in silence instead of making sure that the people of the state feel safe and secure, he said, asking the Governor to issue necessary directives to the government in this regard. He further sought Naik's direction to the administration in ensuring that requisite compensation is paid to the victims and their families who have suffered because of government's laxity and apathy. PTI SAB RHL