Cong should accept court verdict against Sajjan Kumar: Yogi

Guwahati, Dec 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday alleged that the Congress was involved in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and it should accept the verdict of the Delhi High Court punishing party leader Sajjan Kumar for his role in it. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader alleged that the Congress had a history of dividing people on religious and caste lines. "It is a known fact that the Congress was involved in 1984 riots. It should accept the (verdict of the) Constitutional institution," Adityanath said at a press conference here. The Delhi High Court on Monday convicted the senior Congress leader for conspiracy to commit murder in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case and sentenced him to imprisonment for life.On the Bulandshahr violence, the chief minister said all those involved in the incident would be arrested and punished as per law. "Law is equal for all. Law will take its own course. The government acted very swiftly in the matter. All those involved will be arrested and punished," he said. There is no law and order problem in Uttar Pradesh and other BJP-ruled states in the country, Adityanath claimed. Violence broke out in Bulandshahr town of UP on December 3 over alleged cattle slaughter, leaving a police inspector and a youth dead as a mob went on a rampage torching a police post and clashing with police, which had to open fire to control the situation. Adityanath also attacked the Congress for not accepting the Supreme Court's order on the Rafale deal. PTI TR NN RHL