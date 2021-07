Cong single-largest party in Rajasthan with 99 seats; BJP gets 73

(Eds: Adds RLD's seat count) Jaipur, Dec 12 (PTI) The Congress has emerged as the single-largest party in Rajasthan, winning 99 seats, while the BJP got 73, the State Election Commission Office said Wednesday.The Bahujan Samaj Party won 6 seats, CPI(M) 2, Independents 13 and other parties got 6, according to the state Election Commission's website. The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), an ally of the Congress, won one seat. Together, they have 100 seats -- which is the required number to form government in the state. Voting was held in 199 of the 200 seats in the state on December 7. Election to Alwar's Ramgarh constituency was countermanded due to the death of the BSP candidate. The votes were counted on Tuesday. In 2013, the BJP won 163 seats and the Congress 21. The focus in Rajasthan is now on who would be the Congress choice for chief minister between two-time CM Ashok Gehlot and the partys state unit president Sachin Pilot. The newly elected Congress legislators will meet Wednesday to discuss this.The All India Congress Committee has sent K C Venugopal as observer. Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje submitted her resignation to Governor Kalyan Singh on Tuesday. PTI SDA GVSGVS