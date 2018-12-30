Cong slam BJP govt in UP over death of constable during stone-pelting by mob

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) The Congress Saturday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the death of a police constable during stone-pelting by a mob, alleging that in Yogi Adityanath's "jungle rule" neither the people are safe, nor the police. Police constable Suresh Vats, 48, was killed Saturday in Ghazipur when protesters hurled stones at vehicles returning from the venue of a public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reacting to the incident, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala claimed, "In Adityanath's grand jungle rule, neither the people were safe, nor the police." "Today in Ghazipur after Modi ji's rally, a mob mercilessly killed police constable Suresh Vats," he tweeted. Before this, a mob had killed police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh in Bulandshahr which the chief minister had described as an accident, he said. "Democracy in BJP rule=mobocracy," he tweeted. PTI ASK AAR