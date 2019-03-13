Cong slams govt over economic data, says people will change 'useless' govt

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday slammed the Centre over retail inflation jumping to a four-month high of 2.57 per cent in February and industrial growth slipping to 1.7 per cent, saying that the people will change this "useless government".Retail inflation inched up to a four-month high of 2.57 per cent in February, though it is still below the RBI's benchmark.The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) expanded by just 1.7 per cent in January, significantly down from 7.5 per cent growth in the year-ago month, according to the data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO). Tagging a media report on the economic data, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, in a tweet, alleged that there were no jobs and the future of the youth was in the dark. "Get ready to wrap up, people will change this useless government," he said. The votes will tell that the BJP is responsible, he said. PTI ASK ASK ANBANB