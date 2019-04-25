Cong slams govt over issue of minimum support prices

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday slammed the Modi government over the issue ofminimum support prices, alleging that farmers are getting 20 per cent less than MSP.Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, citing a media report, said the promise made in 2014 was to give the farmers anMSP 50 per cent over the cost of production, but they are getting 20 per cent less than the MSP."This is Modi Ji's injustice," he said.Mandi prices of four major rabi crops were 4-20% below their MSPs since the winter harvesting began from April 1, the report said, citingofficial data.The Congress has been attacking the government, alleging largescale farmer distress, a claim strongly rejected by the government. PTI ASK DVDV