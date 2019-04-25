Cong slams Kejriwal for 'Hindu-Muslim vote' remark, says he is doing what BJP does

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The Congress slammed Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday for the AAP supremo's remarks that the grand old party was not getting a single Hindu vote while Muslims were confused, saying he was doing what the BJP did and mixing politics with religion.Speaking at the launch of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) manifesto for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal said the Congress was not getting a single Hindu vote while Muslims were a little confused.Hitting back at the AAP chief, Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak said, "I feel Kejriwalji himself is confused."She said the top leadership of the Congress had extended a hand of friendship towards Kejriwal for an alliance, but he brushed it aside."Then he says the Congress is responsible if (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji wins. In Delhi, now he is mixing politics and religion," Nayak said, while asking whether Kejriwal had joined electoral politics for this alternative politics."I remember the big dreams he had shown -- morality in politics, transparency in politics, inclusive politics -- and today, he is doing what the BJP does, that if you are a Hindu vote for them, if you are a Muslim vote for them. I feel this is not good for the strength of democracy," the Congress spokesperson said.Kejriwal also alleged that the Congress was trying to weaken the opposition in different states -- "whether it is Kerala, Haryana, Goa, West Bengal or UP, but I hope people from all religions, who want to save the country, would unite and vote for the AAP". PTI ASK RC