Cong slams Modi for jibe at opposition over concerns about EVMs

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) The Congress Wednesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking a dig at opposition parties over their concerns about EVMs, saying such a comment can be made only by those who do not believe in democracy. Modi, while addressing a rally in Jharkhand's Lohardaga, said the Congress-led opposition, which has been "hurling abuse" at him, was now talking ill of the EVMs after realising the "trend" of three rounds of voting in the general election, "just like a child who makes excuses to justify his under performance in exams".Reacting to the Prime Minister's remarks, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Only Prime Minister Modi can give such an irresponsible statement. Should there be fair elections in a democracy or not? Should every person in the democracy have his right to vote or not? Should the vote of every person be counted in the account of the candidate for whom the person has voted?"And if any doubt arises, then it should be cleared or it should be joked about? if these three things are correct, I think only those who do not believe in democracy can say such dictatorial thing."