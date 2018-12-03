Cong slams Yogi over Bulandshahr violence

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) The Congress on Monday hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over violence in /RBuland shahr, saying it was the worst kind of failure of law and order and he should set his own house in order before "gallivanting" around the country for campaigning in elections. A police inspector and a youth were killed on Monday as a mob protesting over illegal cow slaughter went on a rampage torching a police post and clashing with police, which opened fire.As tension prevailed in the area following the violence that lasted nearly three hours, the Uttar Pradesh government deployed additional police, including over 1,000 personnel of anti-riot forces, and ordered multiple probes -- by SIT, ADG-Intelligence -- and a magisterial inquiry. Congress' spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi, at a press conference, said the failure of this nature in a state like UP was the "worst kind of failure of law and order and governance".Singhvi slammed Adityanath for "telling other people" to follow his example, saying the chief minister is campaigning across the country and such violence is happening in his own backyard."Here is the poster boy of the BJP in terms of good governance... He should first set his own house in order before gallivanting across the country campaigning and preaching others. This is an utter failure of the law and order situation," he said.Singhvi also conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased and expressed regret over the damage to property. Meanwhile, Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that after "handing over" Uttar Pradesh to "anti-social" elements, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is busy campaigning for his party."Absence of law and order and violence unleashed by mobocracy is the real identity of BJP governments," he tweeted in Hindi. PTI ASK ASK TIRTIR