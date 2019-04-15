Cong, SP-BSP don't believe in 'Satyamev Jayte' but in 'Jhuthmev Jayte'

Rampur, Apr 15 (PTI) BJP leader and Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said Monday the Congress and the SP-BSP alliance do not believe in "Satyamev Jayte" (truth alone triumphs), but in "Jhuthmev Jayte" (lies alone triumph).Addressing a public meeting in support of Jaya Prada, the BJP candidate from the Rampur Lok Sabha seat, Naqvi claimed a "tsunami" of good governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi will wipe out the grand alliance of "sins"."The Congress and the SP-BSP alliance do not believe in "Satyamev Jayte" (truth alone triumphs) but in "Jhuthmev Jayte" (lies alone triumph)," he said. He dubbed the opposition as "gaali gang" and said its leaders abuse Modi everyday but have ended up "degrading" with their contradictory behaviour."Political contractors of castes have damaged interests of those very castes whom they used as a ladder to acquire power. Shops being run by them in name of caste and religion should be shut down," he said.Naqvi asked people to vote for the BJP, saying it stands for national interests, country's prosperity and good governance.He added that this general election is a fight between a "confused mahagathbandhan" and a "committed NDA". PTI KR DPBDPB