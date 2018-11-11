Cong, SP, BSP treat people as vote banks: UP Dy CM Maurya

Lucknow, Nov 11 (PTI) Accusing the Congress, SP and the BSP of treating people as their vote banks, Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya Sunday said the opposition parties never worked for the poor.Maurya claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments at the Centre and in the state were working towards improving the lives of people from different sections of the society. "Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) have spoken about gareebi hatao (poverty alleviation), but they treated the common people as their vote banks," Maurya said in Kanpur. "They have not worked for the welfare of the people or the poor," he said further in his address to the BJP's Information Technology (IT) cell workers. On the contrary, the governments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were working for the welfare of people hailing from different sections of the society and getting good results, he claimed. Attacking the Congress in particular, Maurya said even though the people of the country had supported note ban, the party was miffed as all its black money was extinguished. "The BJP will not hesitated in taking decisions which are in the interest of the people of the country," he added. State convenor of UP BJP's IT cell Sanjay Rai informed that work was on to link students in various colleges with the NaMo app and that the campaign will continue till November 20. Rai also said that social media volunteers were appointed at 1.40 lakh polling booths in the state. "In the next month, the IT department will form 56,000 new WhatsApp groups. Through them, the party will reach to almost 2.5 crore people who are active on social media during election campaign," he said. "The party will inform the people about its various programmes and schemes," he added. PTI NAV RHL