Cong stages walkout from Hry Assembly after Speaker disallows adjournment motion

Chandigarh, Aug 2 (PTI) The Haryana Assembly's Monsoon Session began on Friday, with the main opposition party, Congress, staging a walkout from the House after the Speaker disallowed its adjournment motion.However, the party MLAs returned to the assembly within minutes.Congress leader Karan Singh Dalal had demanded a discussion on the law and order situation in the state. He also raised the issue of the alleged scam in hiring private buses under the "per kilometre scheme".The demands were turned down by Speaker Kanwar Pal.During the Zero Hour, Congress leaders sought to know the fate of the various adjournment motions given by them.Pal informed the House that he had disallowed Dalal's motion.Not satisfied with the Speaker's decision, Congress MLAs, including Chowdhary, Dalal, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Singh Surjewala, R S Kadian and Kuldeep Sharma walked out of the House.Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ram Bilas Sharma looked perplexed and said no one knew why the Congress had staged a walkout."Congress members have walked out, but nobody knows on what issue," he said.Minutes later, the Congress members returned to the House.The Congress became the main opposition party after six Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLAs switched over to the BJP.The INLD lost the status as its numbers fell in the assembly. The Congress has 17 members in the House.While Ram Bilas Sharma was speaking, senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala got up and sat next to Hooda. He chatted with the former chief minister for few minutes before returning to his seat.Later, Ram Bilas Sharma said, "Abhay Singh, I am your elder; I want to give you an advice. You have Chaudhary Devi Lal's DNA, never in your life go with the Congress. Chaudhary Devi Lal never did it, you too should never take such a step."Speaking during the Zero Hour, Chautala sought to know what efforts Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his government had made to ensure that Haryana gets its rightful share of the Satluj-Yamuna Link canal waters at the earliest.He also touched upon the law and order issue and alleged that crimes in the state were growing."The number of rape cases registered in January was 102 and it increased to 170 by June-end," Chautala claimed.Congress leader Surjewala demanded the revival of the Dadupur-Nalvi irrigation project.He also demanded special concessions for temporary and contractual employees, whose services, he said, had been dispensed with by the state government. PTI SUN DIVDIV