Cong standing with those who raise anti-India slogans: Smriti Irani

New Delhi, Jan 18(PTI) The BJP is committed to make India a strong and resurgent nation while the Congress is standing with those who raise anti-India slogans, Union minister Smriti Irani said on Friday. She further attacked the Congress, saying one of its senior leaders had advocated repealing the law that defined sedition. "While on one side BJP is committed to make India a strong and resurgent nation, on the other side the Congress is standing with those who raise the slogans like 'Bharat Tere Tukde Honge' (India will disintegrate)," Irani said at a press conference here.Slogans against India were allegedly raised during a procession in JNU in February 2016. Delhi police earlier this week filed a chargesheet in the case.