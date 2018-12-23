Cong supporters wanted to attack me in Jalandhar, alleges Punjab BJP chief

Phagwara (Pb), Dec 23 (PTI) Punjab BJP president Shwait Malik alleged that some Congress supporters, who had tried to "disrupt" his meeting in Jalandhar Sunday, wanted to attack him. The Rajya Sabha MP, who also held a meeting of local workers of the party here, told reporters that some Congress supporters had come to the venue of the BJP meeting in Jalandhar "with an ulterior motive". "The Congress goons had come for 'goondagardi' (hooliganism), disrupt the meeting and assault me, but the BJP workers foiled their nefarious bid," he claimed. The meeting was held at a hotel in Jalandhar for mobilising BJP workers for the Gurdaspur rally, which is to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 3 next year. Talking to reporters in Jalandhar, some Congress supporters claimed that a group of party's youth leaders were peacefully protesting over some issue near the BJP meeting venue when some saffron party supporters pushed them and threw their party flag on the ground. The charge was denied by Malik and other BJP leaders here. PTI COR SUN CK