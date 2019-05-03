Cong surgical strikes only on paper, party telling lies: Modi

(Eds: Merges related stories) Sikar/Hindaun/Bikaner (Raj), May 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday mocked the me too Congress claim that its government had also conducted surgical strikes across the Line of Control and accused the party of telling lies. Addressing a rally in Sikar, he suggested that Congress leaders were confusing video games with such strikes. He said the party first ignored the strikes carried out under his government and then opposed them. Now its me too, me too, he said using the English term. He also addressed public meetings in Hindaun and Bikaner, accusing Congress at both places of not acting strongly against terrorism. Only a mazboot government can do so, he said. He expressed the Centres solidarity with people in cyclone-hit states and said Rs 1,000 crore has already been released for relief work. Modi's remarks on retaliatory strikes against Pakistan-based terror groups come a day after the Congress claimed that six cross-border strikes were carried out during the UPA governments term as well. "They initially mocked and rejected the surgical strike but people had faith in me and they stood by me," the prime minister said, slamming the opposition. Modi said a Congress leader had claimed four months back that three surgical strikes were conducted during that partys term and now another leader is saying there were six. "The number increased from three to six in four months. By the time the elections are over, this will increase to 600. What does it matter when the strike is on paper? The Congress only tells lies," he said. He said the Congress leaders seem to play video games, and suggested that they treated surgical strikes in the same manner. He accused the Congress leaders of calling the Army chief a `goonda (thug) and the Indian Air Force chief a 'lier', in an apparent reference to alleged remarks by Sandeep Dikshit and Veerappa Moily in past years. He said the Congress leaders do not trust the valour of the country's jawans and raise doubts on casualties inflicted on terrorists. "Do they intend to send 'chadars' to bury terrorists?" he asked, apparently referring to the oppsoition insistance on knowing the number of terrorist killed in the air strike in Pakistan after a terror attack in Kashmir. In Hindaun, Modi said instead of celebrating the UN decision on designating Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist, the Congress is questioning its timing. "Should the UN ask the Congress, should it consult 'madam' or 'naamdar' before declaring him a global terrorist?" he said, in an apparent reference to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. After the surgical strike and the (Balakot) air strike, the UN decision to declare Masood Azhar a global terrorist is the third international strike on terrorism," he said. He accused the Congress of being upset about all developments that are good for India, whether it is the UN decision on Azhar or the awards conferred on him by the United Aran Emirates and Russia. There is no comparison between the BJP and the Congress on tackling terrorism, he said, recalling the bomb blasts during the UPA governments term. Only a majboot (strong) government can take decisions like retaliatory strikes against Pakistan, or deal with issues like the Doklam crisis, he said referring to the 2017 standoff between Indian and Chinese troops. In Bikaner, he referred to the long-delayed acquisition under his government of property which belonged to people who left for Pakistan during the 1947 Partition. He also took a dig at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her interaction with some snake charmers while campaigning in Rae Bareli on Thursday. The fourth generation of the naamdar family is even now projecting India as a land of snake charmers, while it is mouse charmers now, he charged, referring to the development of the IT sector. But he did not directly name Priyanka Gandhi. "IPL matches were played outside the country on two occasions, in 2009 and 2014, because the government did not give permission, citing elections. But now, elections are also happening and so is the IPL," he said. Modi accused the Congress of cheating people in the name of various schemes. "In Rajasthan, people are given forms for Rs 100 for getting Rs 72,000. This is how they cheat," he charged. Polling for 12 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan will be held in the fifth phase of the election on May 6. Thirteen other seats in the state went to polls in the fourth phase on April 29. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP swept the state, winning all 25 seats. PTI SDA AG RC DPB ASHASH